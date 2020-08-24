Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter on Sunday said the federal government has provided one billion rupees for the development schemes of Karachi.

He said this while speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of four development schemes at a cost of Rs 200 million in Orangi Town here on Sunday, said a statement. Waseem Akhter said development fund of one billion rupees was being utilized for development works.

Earlier, on arrival, the Mayor was accorded a warmly welcome by In-charge of MQM Pakistan Local Bodies Committee Sheikh Salahuddin, Chairman MC of Works Committee Hassan Naqvi, elected local body representatives and citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Waseem Akhter said that if the local government system of Karachi would be strong, the city progress rapidly.

He said that with the funds provided, four schemes were being launched in Orangi Town today, including the construction of Orangi street and Gaddafi street. Sewerage lines were being replaced before the construction of the road. Federal Minister Syed Aminul Haq and Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar were also briefed on the occasion about the projects with the help of maps and charts.

Promotion of religious harmony urged

Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Sunday has said that ulema of all schools of thought must play more active role for promotion of religious harmony, brotherhood and tolerance in society to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Harram.

He said while taking to Ulemas of the Sukkur region at his residence here .He said anti Islam and anti-Pakistan elements wanted to create unrest and law & order problems in the country and it was high time for religious leaders to come ahead and foil their nefarious designs.

He said organizers and coordinators of the special events in Muharram must also do all possible arrangements for maintaining an atmosphere of tolerance and mutual respect during Muharram-ul-Harram.