ISLAMABAD - China’s consumers market will absorb Pakistan’s textile yield significantly and support textile sector for its further rehabilitation in the wake of Covid-19.

“The global economic recovery has been slow and gradual, while the Chinese economy has recovered steadily,” said Gwadar Pro on Sunday while quoting Monthly a report of China Cotton Market released by China Cotton Net.

The volume of textile imports of China rose 6.5 percent year-on-year in July, well ahead of market expectations.

Subsequently, China’s textile demand has continued to pick up significantly in August. As the orders of autumn and winter season fabric increasing, the related demands of textile have improved.

In July, Pakistan exported 36,600 tons of cotton yarn. Meanwhile, Pakistan exported 959 million dollars of textile and clothing, only a year-on-year decrease of 5.44 percent. This followed a 36.72 percent year-on-year fall in May and a 64.51% year-on-year fall in April.

At present, Pakistan’s domestic textile industry has fully recovered while the textile market in China has appeared strong demand.

Pakistan cotton price has continued to rise in the latest week as demand from downstream businesses increased.

Meanwhile, textile and clothing factories have resumed to full capacity production. Comparing with the same period in last year, the textile and garment exports have rose 14.4 percent in July.