Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood has said that circular debt in energy sector has surpassed Rs 2000 billion in the country, however, it will be reduced due to new agreements with IPPs.

The statement was made while addressing a ceremony on Monday at a grid station.

He pointed out most problems which the people of his constituency bring to him as MNA for resolution related to electricity. The people analyze and assess the performance of the government in terms of supply of electricity and energy related matters.

He held, “Our real target is to satisfy the people. Efforts are underway to sort out the problems related to the electricity.”

He underlined in the past the national interest was not kept in view while signing electricity agreements in the past. We are resolving the problems we have inherited from the previous governments.