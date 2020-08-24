Share:

MULTAN - Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Communications Mian Muhammad Shafique Arrain said the country was heading towards the right directions.

Talking to media on Sunday, Mian Muhammad Shafique Arrain said the incumbent government was striving hard to provide maximum relief to masses through eradication of corruption from country.

He said eradication of corruption was the major part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s manifesto. He further maintained that more time needed to root out corruption which had been continued from last seventy years.

The federal parliamentary secretary added that the government would fulfill all its pledges made during the election campaign.

He added that maximum facilities for masses was top priority of the government and added that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had initiated different steps for this purpose.

He said justice for all was also a major part of PTI manifesto. He said there would be more courts to provide relief to masses in minimum time.

Mian Shafique maintained that government had started various development programmes in South Punjab as it had been neglected by the previous governments.

He said funds of Rs13 billion had been approved for construction of Multan-Bahawalpur road which was in very bad condition from last many years. Arrain said tenders would be announced soon and work would be started within few months.

To a question, the federal parliamentary secretary said government was facing different problems due to the worldwide pandemic but despite this, the international rating of the country was increased day by day which was a good sign for better future. He said government had given various facilities to construction sector which would not only strengthen country’s economy but it would also provide jobs to youth.

Replying to a question about establishment of South Punjab sub-secretariat, Mian Muhammad Shafique Arrain said Multan would be more suitable for sub-secretariat as it was on easy approach for DG Khan, Khanewal, Vehari and other populated districts.

The establishment of sub-secretariat would bring ease in lives of masses of South Punjab either it would establish in Multan or Bahawalpur, he added.