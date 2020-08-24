Share:

FAISALABAD - A couple committed suicide in the limits of Mamonkanjan police station. Police said on Sunday that Naseem Bibi resident of Mauza Jhok Baloch eloped with Fahad (20) of the same locality to solemnize marriage. The couple was caught by their families and they were being brought back when they allegedly swallowed poisonous substance concealed in their clothes. They were shifted to hospital where they expired. Police are looking into the matter.

Seperately, a youth killed his ailing father, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station. Police said on Sunday that Bashir Ahmad (70) resident of Chak No 209-RB was suffering from a protracted illness and his son Tariq was disturbed over it. In a fit of rage, Tariq killed his father with a blow of sharp edged weapon and fled the scene.