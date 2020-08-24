Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that the coronavirus had claimed nine more lives in the province during the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 2,367.

In a statement issued here from the CM House, the CM said that with nine more deaths from the COVID-19, the death toll had risen to 2,367 that showed 1.8 percent death rate.

Murad said 319 new cases of the coronavirus were also reported from across Sindh during the same period when 9,027 samples were tested that showed four percent detection rate. “So far 953027 samples have been tested in the province which have helped detect 128284 cases,” he elaborated.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 771 patients had recovered during the last one day, while the total number of patients recovering from the virus so far stands at 121915. “This shows 95 percent recovery rate,” he disclosed.

The CM further said that of 4,002 patients, who were currently under treatment, 3,677 were in home isolation, seven were at isolation centers while 318 were admitted at different hospitals.

He added that of 190 patients whose condition was stated to be critical, 31 had been shifted onto ventilators. According to the CM, out of 319 new cases, 160 have been reported from Karachi alone. “There are 71 cases in district South of the provincial capital, 59 in East, 15 in Central, eight in Korangi, six in Malir and one in West,” he explained.

Regarding other Sindh districts, Murad said Dadu had reported 26 cases, Hyderabad 19, Kambar 15, Sanghar 13, Thatta 10, Khairpur nine, Tando Allahyar and Jamshoro seven cases each, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad five cases each, Mirpurkhas, Tando Mohammad Khan, Ghotki and Sujawal four cases each, Badin and Umerkot three cases each, Naushehroferoze two, while Jacobabad, Larkana, Shikarpur and Sukkur one case each.

Two charities launch blood donation campaign for coronavirus

Two leading charities of Pakistan have joined hands to conduct a voluntary blood donation campaign for saving human lives in Sindh during the coronavirus emergency. The Green Crescent Trust (GCT) and Indus Hospital have joined hands to conduct the voluntary blood donation campaign in Sindh with initial launching in 92 charitable schools of the GCT in Karachi in a phased manner, said a statement on Sunday.