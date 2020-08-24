Share:

LARKANA - Members of Sindh Progressive Party and relatives of missing persons took out a large rally from Sui Karno Memorial, marching through main roads reached Jinnah Bagh on Sunday where the participants held a protest demonstration against enforced disappearances and moves to give Karachi under federal rule. Sahil Chandio of JSM, Zubair Jatoi of PPP-SB, Dhani Bux Buledi of AJP, Roshan Kalhoro of AWP, Anwar Dingrai of Communist Party, Ghulam Rasul Umrani, Lal Shah, Faqir Habib Patujo. Irfan Tunio and relatives of the victims of enforced disappearances also took part in large numbers.