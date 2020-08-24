Share:

QUETTA - Provincial Coordinator Tuberculosis (TB) Control Programme, Dr Sami Kakar, said processes of TB diagnosing and its patients of treatment had been restarted in respective areas of Balochistan under implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said this on Sunday while Mercy Corps provided medical and protection equipments including gloves, masks and others important goods to doctors and paramedics.

Dr Sami also thanked the head of Mercy Corps Dr Saeed Ahmed for provision of protection kits for doctors and cooperation with TB control program in Balochistan.

He said as many as 33,000 people were suffering TB diseases in respective area of province in per year saying that in this regard, measures needed to enhance awareness against TB among people for which all available resources were being utilize for controlling it in the area.

“Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan and Health Secretary Dostan Khan Jamaldeni are paying special attention on Health Sector including especially controlling of the spread of TB in the province”, he said.

Dr Sami further said protection kits had been provided to doctors and medical staff in order to save them from pandemic coronavirus during processes of treatment of TB patients in the centres.