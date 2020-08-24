Share:

Lahore - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday assailed leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for holding the government responsible for allowing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for treatment.

On social media platform Twitter, he said PML-N leaders and their supporters in media used to say day and night how critically ill Nawaz Sharif is, and if he was not allowed to go abroad his life would be in peril. He added that since yesterday, these people have been saying that it was the government that had sent Sharif abroad, and ask how could they tell him to fly back home.

Separately, the federal minister also asked Shahbaz Sharif to honor his commitment by fulfilling his responsibility as guarantor and bring back Nawaz Sharif to the country.

Talking to a private news channel, Fawad said Nawaz Sharif was allowed to leave the country on humanitarian and medical grounds and now, time has vindicated his opposition to that decision by the federal cabinet in this regard.

He said the decision was made on the basis of his medical reports.

Fawad Chaudhry said Nawaz Sharif had left for abroad after formally signing an affidavit in 2001, but this time he made up a fraudulent pretext.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was granted permission for treatment in abroad by the cabinet in the light of his medical reports. The minister said that there was no personal clash of Prime Minister Imran Khan with Nawaz Sharif but he added all the cases against him must be taken to the logical end.