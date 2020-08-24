Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered FBR chairman to reopen 556 complaints, which have been closed after their resolve.

The Prime Minister directed this after review of the reports of 10 officers. He also expressed his displeasure on their performance.

The Prime Minister Delivery Unit has received the report of performance of officers of FBR on the completion of checking the performance of FBR officers on Pakistan Citizen Portal.

According to Prime Minister Delivery Unit, it has been said in the report sent by chairman FBR that the dashboard of 68 officers of FBR has been checked. 10 officers of FBR have been slammed.

The letters of disappointment have been issued to member custom policy, DG custom intelligence and chief collector Balochistan.

Chief Commissioner, chief collector Islamabad, DG custom Karachi have also been advised to improve their performance.

It has also been directed in the report that officers should improve their performance regarding complains of citizens. It has also been indicated that strict action will be taken against unsatisfactory solution of citizen’s problems. The performance of member IT, management IR, chief commissioner IR Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur have been appreciated.