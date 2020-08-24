Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday out-rightly dismissed India’s criticism on the Pak-China strategic dialogue and the Kashmir issue.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan “strongly rejects the unwarranted and irresponsible comments” made by his counterpart at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on the joint press release of the Second Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.

“The MEA’s contentions about Jammu and Kashmir being the so-called “integral and inalienable part” of India and an “internal affair” are a laughable fiction, totally contrary to historical and legal facts and in violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions. India’s self-serving claims regarding Jammu and Kashmir, including the parts which are under illegal Indian occupation, have no basis whatsoever,” Chaudhri said.

Pakistan also categorically rejected India’s malicious propaganda against the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is another manifestation of desperate Indian attempts to mislead the world community.

Last week Pakistan had underlined that a peaceful, stable, cooperative and prosperous South Asia was in common interest of all parties.

“Parties need to settle disputes and issues in the region through dialogue on the basis of equality and mutual respect,” the joint statement said after the strategic dialogue between the foreign ministers of the allies. Pakistan briefed the Chinese side on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including its concerns, position and current urgent issues.

Pakistan and China also agree to expedite work on CPEC projects

The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left over from history between India and Pakistan, which is an objective fact, and that the dispute should be resolved peacefully and properly through the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation.

Pakistan and China also agreed to expedite work on the CPEC projects and defeat the propaganda against the multi-billion dollars plan. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said India had no locus standi on the Kashmir issue – historical, legal or moral.

“The regurgitation of false claims by India can neither change facts nor divert attention from India’s state-terrorism in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its egregious violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people,” he added.

Rather than resorting to false and misleading assertions, the spokesperson said India should faithfully implement its international obligations.

“India must immediately vacate its illegal and forcible occupation of IIOJK and let the Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations as enshrined in the relevant UNSC Resolutions,” Chaudhri said.

Over the weekend, the foreign ministry had rejected the assertions made by some sections of the Indian media that Pakistan had admitted to the presence of certain listed individuals on its territory, based on the information contained in a Statutory Regulatory Order.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued two consolidated SROs on August 18, 2020, reflecting the current status of the UN Taliban and ISIL (Da’esh) and AQ Sanctions list.

These lists contained names of individuals and entities designated under the two sanction regimes established pursuant to the UN Security Council resolutions.

“The consolidated SROs are issued periodically as a routine matter. Similar SROs had been issued, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the past, as per statutory requirements and to meet our international obligations. Last such SROs were issued in 2019,” said the foreign ministry.

It added: “The SROs issued reflect information contained in the list entry of UN designated individuals/entities. The reports in certain sections of the media about Pakistan imposing any new sanctions measures, through these SROs, are not factual.”