ISLAMABAD - Hajra Yamin is a Pakistani actress who has appeared in Urdu television serials. She made her film debut with a supporting role in Maan Jao Na (2018) and later appeared as a leading lady in Pinky Memsaab (2018). The later of which eaarner her nomination for Best Actress at Lux Style Awards. She recently spotted posing in a light pink dress with full braid on a summery afternoon. Wearing a dress by designer Mehreen Mahnaz.