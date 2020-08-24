Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Indian Hindutva ideology and unilateral illegal actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir pose a threat to the entire region, Radio Pakistan reported.

He expressed these views while talking to the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron who along with her delegation called on him at Foreign Office Islamabad on Monday.

Qureshi said Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue in light of UN Security Council Resolutions.He said unarmed civilians of IIOJ&K have been facing Indian atrocities in the form of curfew for the past one year.

The Foreign Minister urged the IPU and international community to come forward to give innocent Kashmiris their legitimate right, right to self-determination and save them from Indian tyranny.

The Foreign Minister also apprised the IPU President of the steps being taken by Pakistan, including the Smart Lockdown, to address the global pandemic challenge.

The Foreign Minister commended the services of Gabriela Cuevas Barron in the supremacy of Parliament around the world from the IPU platform.