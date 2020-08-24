Share:

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave politics and government but he will never make a deal with anyone. He said that it is Public right to know about Nawaz Sharif’s treatment. PML (N) should share Nawaz’s Sharif reports with the government and Judiciary.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has full confidence in Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and he will serve as the Chief Minister as long as he has Prime Minister’s support, he added. He was addressing the ration distribution ceremony organized by Halal-e-Ahmar. Chairman Halal e Ahmar, Abrar-ul-Haq, President of Zakat Ashar committee Shabir Siyal, PTI leader Chaudhry Khalid Gujjar, Akbar Khan, Malik Asif were present in this ceremony.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that one thing is clear that Nawaz Sharif’s departure to foreign country is not part of any deal. People who know Prime Minister Imran Khan should know that nobody can pressurize him. He said that Nawaz Sharif went to London because he wanted to have his treatment there. There has been a lot of hearsay about it therefore it is the responsibility of PMLN to share the reality with the public as it is their right to know the truth.

Responding to a question, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the opposition lacks ideology to run any campaign against the incumbent government. He said that all opposition parties are thinking about their own interests therefore they will not be successful in running a campaign against the government.

Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest politician. PTI government has a clear stand against corruption that there will be no compromise on accountability. He said that NAB along with other organizations is working independently. For Pakistan’s progress and development, it is very important to root out corruption, he added.

Responding to a question about Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Governor Punjab said that the opposition is always busy in spreading propaganda against Buzdar but it is useless. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has the confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He will continue to serve as the Chief Minister as long as he has the confidence of the Prime Minister. Opposition’s propaganda is of no use. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s smart lockdown policy has successfully curtailed Coronavirus spread in Pakistan. The whole world is applauding our response against Coronavirus, he added.

Governor Punjab said that Pakistan will continue to move forward on every front. He said we distributed ration among 15 Lac deserving families during Coronavirus lockdown through the platform of PDN. He said that during Coronavirus, over 11 crore deserving families have received cash aid of 12 thousand rupees per family through Ehsas Programme. He said the cash disbursements through Ehsas were done through a transparent process to provide relief to the poor.

Addressing the ceremony, Abrar ul Haq said that Halal e Ahmar will always stand by the poor. Today, we have once again distributed ration among thousands of distressed families who have been affected by Coronavirus lockdown. We will continue to provide relief to the underprivileged, he added.