KARACHI - Consumers have fallen prey to fusty Karachi Electric (K-E) power generation and distribution system, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said here on Sunday.

“More than 400 feeders tripping in parts of the city due to rains is a sheer negligence on the part of K-E as power entity has not materialized any of the clauses, which were laid down in the agreement at the time of its privatization,” he remarked.

Commenting on K-E’s performance so far, Hafiz Naeem said even agreed clauses for investment and bringing improvement in generation and distribution system were not taken seriously by the power entity, and in this result, consumers have been facing long hours of loadshedding, deaths due to electrocutions and power breakdown during rainy days.

On the other hand, power entity on one pretext to another is in the constant habit of shutting down its power generation system, he deplored.

“Why Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government is not cancelling privatization agreement licence of K-E despite orders by the Supreme Court in this direction”, he questioned.

It is high time to initiate a forensic audit of power entity and in this connection, a committee comprising all stakeholders should be constituted, he suggested.