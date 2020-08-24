Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) once again is ready to form its own six party alliance excluding the PPP and PML-N. JUI-F has also decided to take part in the upcoming APC on some conditions otherwise they will not go for it. The JUI-F leadership has made the move after two major opposition parties including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supported the government in recent legislations.

According to sources in JUI-F, the new alliance will include Awami National Party (ANP), Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), PakhtunKhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), National Party Bizenjo and JUI-F.

A close aid of Maulana Fazl Rehman told The Nation that the new alliance was going to give a tough time to the government after Muharram.

While answering a question sources said that many opposition parties including PPP and PML-N were frequently contacting Maulana Fazl but he was in no mood to trust them again. It is important to mention here that ealier JUI-F had excluded PPP and PML-N from Rehbar Committee due to some reservations on different issues.