ISLAMABAD - Kanye West has been slammed for ‘making a mockery’ of Islam after naming his new £180 trainers after the Islamic angels of judgment and death. The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Israfil is already being stocked by Adidas, while the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Asrielis expected to be released next month. Social media users have taken aim at the former artist and sports company, accusing them of making an ‘extremely hurtful insult’ for the naming which they ‘must make amends for’. The row follows accusations of cultural appropriation against Kim Kardashian last year - which forced her to announce she would change the name of her skin-tight ‘kimono’ suits just six days after they were released. Kimono’s are a long and loose traditional Japanese robe, which are worn by women. Social media users are calling for the shoes names to be immediately changed, an apology, and for Adidas to review how it names footwear.