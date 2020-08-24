Share:

LAHORE - Dr Muhammad Tufail, Chair KEMCA UK, Dr Tabinda Dugal, Secretary KEMCA UK have congratulated Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice- Chancellor King Edward Medical University on his nomination for Presidential Award of Pride of Performance 2020 in Medical Education. In their letter they have expressed that “You truly deserves the award because you have always been sincere with your work. Also, you have always given importance to KMEU and worked accordingly to improve all aspects of education and collaboration to improve it. All this makes you a valued multifaceted leader and it is indeed a matter of great honour to be recognised at national level. KEMU indeed requires people like you, who will work with dedication. We once again congratulate you and wish you all the very best for your future life. KEMCA UK looks forward to collaborating further with our alma mater to take standards of medical education to new heights”.