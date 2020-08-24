Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Sunday carried out special cleanliness work in the provincial capital in connection with the ongoing month of the Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to LWMC sources here, surroundings of all main Imambargahs and places of ‘Majalis’ were cleaned.

Procession routes and Imambargahs were washed whereas waste containers on the route of processions and near Majalis places were timely emptied.

From the start of Muharram till now overall more than 11,000 tonnes of waste has been removed from the city.

LWMC Managing Director Shahzaib Husnain and other officers of the company are monitoring special cleanliness operation.

The MD said, “It is the responsibility of LWMC to ensure proper cleanliness in the city and the company tries its best to make proper cleanliness arrangements on all occasions.”

He further said that during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram proper cleanliness would be ensured in the provincial capital while complaints of people would be solved on priority basis.