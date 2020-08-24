Share:

Lahore - As the religious ceremonies to be held on the 9th and the 10th of Muharram draw near, security arrangements for the processions and their related events are being tightened across the country.

On Sunday Punjab Law Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja reviewed the security arrangements for Muharram ul Harram in Rawalpindi.

He presided over a meeting in Rawalpindi, which was attended by Commissioner Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habeeb Tajik, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas and others.

The Minister directed police officials to adopt advance and preemptive steps for extending protection to the Muharram processions and no one would be allowed to carry weapons.

“Walk through gates should be installed at entry and exit points to avoid any eventuality”, he added.

He has called for strict adoption of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the processions and rallies of Muharram to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the government would deal strictly with those spreading religious hatred on social media.

He said, however, that ulema (religious scholars) should also keep an eye on those who use social media for their nefarious purposes and spoil the atmosphere of religious harmony.

He urged them to discourage such elements and ban them, and help the administration expose them and bring them to justice.

Basharat Raja said the government did not support any individual, sect or particular thinking rather the government is neutral in this regard and believes in treating all schools of thought equally.

Similarly, senior police officials in Sialkot and Sukkur toured Imam Bargahas and reviewed the security arrangements, directing local police authorities to install CCTV cameras and walk-through gates

Punjab government has also decided that internet services would remain suspended in major cities on the 9th and 10th of Muharram for security reasons.

According to the media reports, the step has been taken to control the social media during for two days of Ashura.

The internet services will remain suspended particularly in areas through which processions pass on both days.

Separately, District administration in Multan is busy doing dis-infection work at Imam Bargahas in the city.

The Rescue 1122 water bowsers were doing chlorine mixed spray at Imam Bargahaz as the dis-infection of Imam Bargah Mumtazabad and Astana Haideria Daulat Gate has been completed.

Imam Bargahaz Thandi Khoi Suraj Miani, Al-Hussain Muzaffarabad, Chambay Shah Dehli Gate and Mahmoodia complex Ghareebabad were also washed with chlorine mixed water.