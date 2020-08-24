Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Monday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif misled the court as he has gone on vacation in the name of medical treatment.

The SAPM stressed that it is the incumbent government’s responsibility to bring back the national criminal. He said, “Court had permitted Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for eight weeks. What kind of surgeries are these which are being done at coffee shops?”

Reacting to erstwhile premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s statement, Shahbaz Gill said the contract of expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) was made during his tenure. Those who destroyed the economy must face courts, he remarked.