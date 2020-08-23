Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Highway Authority (NHA) revenue had increased from Rs33.011 billion in 2018-19 to Rs50.068 billion in the year 2019-20 and the total revenue earned by NHA during the tenure of the present government stood at Rs83.079 billion, an official source told APP on Sunday. He said during the past two years China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects were completed, whereas work on two CPEC projects was ongoing and two more CPEC have been taken up. He said an amount of Rs154.96 billion was allocated under PSDP 2020-21 for NHA road infrastructure projects. He said the NHA utilised more than 100 per cent allocation i.e. Rs155.1 billion. He said that 12 NHA projects having a length of 1640 KMs were completed during PSDP 2019-20. The official said that development of Geographic Information System started last year would be completed by end of this year. He said that e-billing was initiated and crash audit of works for last 3 years carried out. He said that Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M-6), Layari Elevated Freight Corridor, Sialkot- Kharian Motorway, Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway, dualization of Karachi-Quetta-Chaman Road (N-25),construction of Shahdara Flyover (N-5), dualization of Balkasar -Mianwali Road, dualization of Mianwali - Muzafargarh Road were being carried out on BOT basis.

