ISLAMABAD - National locust Control Centre (NLCC) on Sunday said that no locust presence was reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, however locust was present in one district each 0 and Sindh. Meanwhile, anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress to eradicate the pest from affected areas. During last 24 hours, 22,015 hectares area have been surveyed and control operation carried out on 100 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan and 793 hectares of district Tharparkar of Sind. During Iast 6 months, control operation have been carried out on 1,118,947 hectares areas. Anti-locust survey and control operations by National Locust Control Centre were underway in one district each of Balochistan and Sindh.