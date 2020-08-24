Share:

MIRPURKHAS - One person was injured when armed clash took place between members of Mahar and Magsi tribes over a piece of land here in the limits of Khaan police station on Sunday.

According to reports, Sohrab, son of Jewan Magsi, sustained injuries, and was rushed to the Civil Hospital where he was admitted to the Surgical Ward.

Nabi Bux Magsi, a tribal elder, has lodged a complaint against the suspects Muhammad Khan, Sulaiman Khaskheli and Muhammad Umer. SHO Khaan Abdul Hakeem Qureshi said that he was carrying out raids on the suspected places to arrest the assailants.

Youth electrocuted

A youth was electrocuted at Mori village near Nool Mohajir on early Sunday morning.

As per reports, 20 years old Kashif, son of Ismail, was fixing a wire with a pole that he received a severe electric shock. He fell down and later died of serious head injuries.