LAHORE - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, while sharing the proposed amendments submitted by mainstream opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), in National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), said proposing such amendments tantamount to demanding NRO.

In a tweet message on Sunday, the minister said, “For several days now, the PML-N has been saying who is asking for the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). These are the sources and documents through which the NRO was requested,” he said while sharing the proposed amendments suggested by the opposition parties.

“History has shown that every time PML-N leadership took path of escaping from the country and the law,” Shibli Faraz said.

According to the proposed amendments, the Amendment of Section 25, Ordinance XVIII of 1999, draft stated, "Provided, however that NAB shall not conduct any inquiry or investigation or file any reference for an alleged offence after the passing of five years from the date of the transaction or act constituting the offence."

“National Accountability Bureau shall not initiate action on allegations, it contained in a complaint which is anonymous or pseudonymous: or which do not involve public money or in which the amount involved is less than Rupees One Billion; or which, under the provisions of any law for the time being in force, cannot be investigated due to lapse of time or relate to a period for which records need not be maintained by the holder of public office,” the proposed amendments document shared by the Information Ministry said.