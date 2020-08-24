Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Rana Akhtar Hussain has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has got on the senses of the entire opposition. Bilawal Zardari is spectator on worst condition of Sindh including Karachi and the paper tiger showbaz Sharif is not getting out of the quarantine, the opposition parties are a dead horse. Talking to activists at a function held at the residence of party leader Manan Saeed on Sunday, Rana Akhtar Hussain said that Nawaz Sharif was a convicted criminal and the court had released him on only eight weeks bail and he would now roam the streets of London.