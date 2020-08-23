Share:

ISLAMABAD - Domicile, birth/ death certificates, online fard, vehicle token tax – services available in the mobile application ‘CITY ISLAMABAD’ are being used by numerous residents of the capital.

The application which has already generated a total amount of Rs50 million in just six months is growing vastly. Documents shared by Mr Sarmad, Head of Team Lead Digital Solutions NITB revealed that scores of applicants who have used this application have had a good experience with it.

Apart from this, the official stated that their department is also working on an application for the growing Dengue virus in Pakistan plus many other portals which they were working on. So far, the applications for token tax services availed by the residents stood at the highest in numbers. Five thousand eight hundred and thirty eight applicants have so far availed this service, says the document. The applications for death and birth certificates are 372, whereas, for domicile and online fard, applicants are 97 and 93 respectively. National Information Technology Board (NITB) has already launched a total of 10 applications or portals which are already in access on android devices across Pakistan, found this correspondent. Unlike City Islamabad, these applications are live nationwide. Darust Daam, Darust Daam Faisalabad, Darust Daam Balochistan, Pakistan Citizen Portal, COVID-19 Gov PK, Kamyab Jawan, Pak Neghayban, Baytee, Pass Track and City Islamabad are the applications offering their services one click away from our mobile devices. At the ceremony, when these applications were launched, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the launching of a modern-tech mobile application will bring a revolution in the lives of the dwellers of federal capital after getting various online services at their doorstep.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the mobile app at the PM Office, he also said the App would be replicated across the country after its implementation in the federal capital. Currently, 10 applications are live and being used all over the country.