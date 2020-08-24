Share:

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani says Pakistan believes in dialogue for resolution of dispute and progress and development.

Talking to President Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron in Islamabad on Monday, he said Inter-Parliamentary Union provides the way of dialogue for member states to resolve their issues.

The Chairman Senate said Pakistan is striving for regional peace.

He said it is the common agenda of Pakistan and Inter-Parliamentary Union to make the journey of progress pleasant.

He said the prevailing circumstances provide vast opportunities for enhanced communication. He said institutional support will have to be advanced taking advantage of modern technology.