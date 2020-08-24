Share:

Pakistan on Monday has reported 9 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 293,261. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,244.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 496 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 128,284 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 96,233 in Punjab, 35,766 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,515 in Islamabad, 12,527 in Balochistan, 2,254 in Azad Kashmir and 2,682 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,367 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,188 in Punjab, 1,248 in KP, 141 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 64 in GB and 61 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,463,513 coronavirus tests and 23,655 in last 24 hours. 276,829 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 686 patients are in critical condition