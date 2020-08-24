Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that Pakistan's economy "is on the right track", announcing that the country’s current account balance swung upwards to a surplus of $424 million in July.

"After current account balance posted deficit of $613 mn in July 2019 and a deficit of $100 mn in June 2020, in July 2020 current account balance swung upwards to a surplus of $424 mn,” the prime minister tweeted on Monday.

"This strong turnaround is a result of continuing recovery in exports, which rose 20% compared to June 2020 and record remittances," he wrote.

This strong turnaround is a result of continuing recovery in exports, which rose 20 % compared to June 2020, & record remittances. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 24, 2020

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, this was the fourth monthly surplus since last October.

“Pakistan’s current account balance swung into a surplus of $424 mn in July 2020 after posting a deficit of $100 mn in June. This is the fourth monthly surplus since last October, and a significant improvement on the deficit of $613 mn in the same month last year,” SBP said.

“Exports sustained strong recovery, with m/m growth of further 19.7% in July on top of 25.5% in June,” the central bank said.