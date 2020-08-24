Share:

ISLAMABAD - Paris Hilton has revealed the devastating impact of physical and mental abuse she suffered at a boarding school during her teen years. The heiress is baring all of her personal life, as she strips away the facade of fame in her upcoming documentary This Is Paris. She opens up in the YouTube Originals documentary for the first time ever about the abuse she faced as a teenager at Provo Canyon School, a boarding school she attended in Utah. The 39 year old told: ‘I buried my truth for so long. But I’m proud of the strong woman I’ve become. People might assume everything in my life came easy to me, but I want to show the world who I truly am.’ She ended up at a series of boarding schools, following a rebellious phase, while living at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City with her family.