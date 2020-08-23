Share:

“Adventure is worthwhile in itself.”

-Amelia Mary Earhart

Image: Getty Images

On August 24, 1932, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly non-stop across America. The solo trip from Los Angeles to Newark took her 19 hours and 5 minutes.

Born in 1987, Earhart had always been a tomboy and was fond of adventures. In December 1920 Earhart took a short plane ride after which she knew she had to fly. She took several flying lessons and by 1932 had become the sixteenth woman to acquire a license. In 1935, Earhart also became a visiting faculty member at Purdue University as an advisor to aeronautical engineering.

After flying across the United States, Earhart’s next goal was to complete a flying trip across the world. She and her co-pilot, Fred Noonan, embarked on this adventure in June 1937. However, they disappeared in the final stretch near the Pacific. They remained unfound until they were declared dead on January 5, 1939. In July 2017, a photograph was discovered in the National Archives, according to which researchers believe that Earhart and her co-pilot had been taken hostage by the Japanese military in the Marshall Islands.