Share:

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will file an appeal with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) against the suspension of flight operations by EU member states.

According to media reports, the appeal has been prepared by PIA and concerned authorities and will be submitted to the Aviation Division before being admitted to EASA.

According to report after the issue of suspicious pilot licenses came to light and EASA suspended permission for PIA flights to EU member states, the agency had sought clarification from Pakistani authorities on 11 points.

Amid them the most important was the Safety Management System (SMS).