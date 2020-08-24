Share:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is visiting Israel, Sudan, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates from 23-28 August to discuss regional issues with the countries' senior officials.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a press conference following a meeting in Jerusalem.

The tour comes after the announcement of the US-brokered UAE-Israel peace deal by President Donald Trump earlier in August. The agreement will see Israel and the UAE fully normalise relations and establish diplomatic ties. In addition, Israel will suspend its plans to formally annex parts of the West Bank located in the State of Palestine, which is recognised by Russia and most Asian, African, and Latin American nations.