Peshawar - Pakistan Red Crescent Society Merged Areas (PRCS-MA) has decided to set up five Basic Health Units (BHU’s) in newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chairman PRCS-MA said, “100 million trees plantation drives are underway. PRCS will help the tribal community in restoration of their livelihoods through agriculture and provide them seedlings of different fruits and vegetables which will further help local farmers to start earning.”

He said in future PRCS would establish more BHUs and distribute more food packages among the deserving people.

PRCS also distributed food packages, among COVID-19 affected families, across the newly merged districts of under the supervision of district administration. The food packages were distributed among 750 deserving people.