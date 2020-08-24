Share:

As the Premier League season is drawing closer and is now only three weeks away, football clubs are busy completing transfers.

Chelsea is closing in on a deal for Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell and is also interested in PSG defender Thiago Silva, according to the Mirror.

The deal to transfer Leicester defender Ben Chilwell to Chelsea is almost complete.

According to reports, the London club will pay 50 million pounds for the 23-year-old Chilwell. The player has reportedly already undergone a medical examination for Chelsea despite a heel injury.

In the 2019/20 season, Chilwell played 33 games for Leicester, scoring 3 goals and 4 assists.

In turn, Thiago Silva is also close to moving to Chelsea.

Recently he commented on his departure from PSG.

“It was my last game in Paris,” he said. “I am sad. I apologise to the fans. I thank all the supporters for their love. I'll come back, with another role, in this club I loved. I want to play for another 3-4 years and play in the World Cup in Qatar.”

On Sunday, Bayern Munich defeated PSG in the Champions League final. The match, which took place in Lisbon, ended with a score of 1: 0. The goal was scored by Kingsley Coman.

Also, Kai Havertz may join the club in the not-too-distant future.

Meanwhile, rumours persist about their Liverpool’s interest in Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara.