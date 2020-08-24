Share:

SWAT - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Public Health Riaz Khan on Sunday reiterated resolve to serve people saying objective of his political journey was to address core problems of the masses and provide them relief.

Addressing a ceremony to welcome new entrants in the party at Torwarsak areas of Buner, he said his political aim was to serve people according to their expectation and wishes.

Riaz Khan said that PTI government was spending public money on the welfare of people abiding by policy of transparency, merit and justice. He said record development work was underway in PK-20 to make it a model constituency.

He said efforts of the government had enhanced confidence of people on public institutions. The PTI leadership, he said, would continue its endeavours to strengthen economy of the country and provide people chances of growth and progress.

On the occasion, local elders Saif-ur-Rehman Baacha, Hanif-ur-Rehman Baacha and Dr. Mohib-ur-Rehman Baacha of Jamaat-e-Islami announced joining of PTI with friends and followers reposing confidence on party leadership