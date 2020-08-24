Share:

Punjab reported 55 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases across the province to 96,233.

According to Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, no death related to the contagion was reported in the province for the third straight day.

As many as 874,784 samples have been tested for the presence of Covid-19 thus far. Whereas, the number of people recuperating from the infection has surged to 91,161.

The number of people died from the disease in the province stands at 2,188.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department requested people to continue taking precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay until it is completed weeded out.

Coronavirus cases and associated deaths are on the decline

The Punjab government had imposed “micro smart lockdown” in small neighborhoods of three cities for a period of fourteen days to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus that has affected over 96,000 people and killed 2,188 across the province.

The cities where localities have been sealed include Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. More than a dozen areas have been locked down in these cities, including Lahore’s twelve areas that reported 28 cases of late. As many as 19,538 residents of the provincial capital will be under lockdown.