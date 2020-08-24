Share:

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has said that the future of the region depends on the development of Pakistan.

Addressing a tree-planting ceremony at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Ambassador Yao Jing said that China will fully support the Green Pakistan campaign and when the PM launched the campaign two weeks back, he had played his part by planting trees at the Chinese Embassy.

The Chinese Ambassador said that PM Imran Khan wants the relations between Pakistan and China to be further deepened. The construction of Mohmand Dam, Bhasha Dam and Karakoram Highway was also discussed.

He said that Xinjiang and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are sister territories and cooperation between the two would be enhanced as there are many business opportunities for Chinese businessmen in KP. The Chinese Ambassador also praised the Government’s efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic.