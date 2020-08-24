Share:

MULTAN - Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Mahindar Paul Singh extolled religious tourism policy of the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Mahindar Paul Singh expressed these views while talking to media on Sunday. He said “Opening of Kartarpur corridor is a big initiative of the government. It also helped improve image of Pakistan at international level. Pakistan gives top priority to protect minorities’ rights.”

Mahinder remarked that the incumbent government secured numerous achievements within two years. Practical work on mega dams has been initiated and hoped that PTI government would complete many mega projects within its ongoing tenure.

Recently, the work on ML-1, a very big project of Pakistan’s Railways history, would commence soon. The project would change fate of the country. Similarly, it would offer over two lac jobs to local youth.

The Sikh MPA also hailed the way Pakistan addressed the issue of COVID 19. The smart lockdown policy of PTI government was acknowledged and appreciated at international level. Mahinder added that World Health Organization (WHO) also lauded the government’s measures against the novel coronavirus. Besides this, country’s economy situation remained satisfactory despite COVID 19. During last month of July, the country’s economy witnessed upward trend. Exports were increasing with every passing day and it was all due to realistic and wise policies of the government. The government also focused on human development. It introduced Ehsaas Programme for the poor. The programme also received immense admiration from across the world. Billions of rupees were delivered among the poor families, badly affected from COVID-19, Mahinder concluded.