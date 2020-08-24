Share:

ISLAMABAD - The launching ceremony of first ship of Type-054 Class Frigate constructed for Pakistan Navy was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Commodore Azfar Humayun (Chief Naval Overseer, China) was the chief guest in presence of China Shipbuilding Trading Co, Ltd. (CSTC) Chairman, Li Hongtao.

The launching event has been marked as a major milestone in the construction of state-of-the-art Frigate for Pakistan Navy. The Type-054 Class, fitted with latest surface, subsurface, anti-air weapons, combat management system and sensors will be one of the technologically advanced surface platforms of Pakistan Navy Fleet.

These ships will significantly contribute in maintaining peace and security in Pakistan’s area of responsibility.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony, the chief guest termed the event as a new chapter in the Pakistan-China defense relationship.

He also acknowledged the commitment and dedication of Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard, China, and inexorable support provided by CSTC for continuity of the programme despite Covid-19 pandemic, said the press release.