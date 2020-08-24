Share:

QUETTA/PESHAWAR - At least 10 people were killed and 18 others including women and children sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger wagon and a truck on National Highway near Sibi on Sunday. According to Levies officials, a wagon carrying passengers was on its way when a speedy truck coming from the opposite direction hit it. The bodies and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital where three of them injured were stated to be in serious condition. The identity of the bodies and the injured could not be ascertained so far. Levies Force has registered a case and started investigation.

Two drowned, one killed in Swabi

Two persons drowned and one killed in separate incidents occurred in the district Peshawar here on Sunday. According to local police, a 22-year-old man, Aziz was bathing in Stepa Canal when he was swept away by water. His body was retrieved by Rescue 1122 divers and handed over to relatives.

In another incident a man, Ejaz drowned in River Indus at Hund recreational spot. Efforts are underway to find body of the victim. Meanwhile, a man, Suleman lodged first information report that his father, Reham Sher was allegedly murdered by his rivals Wasim Baacha and Syed Liaq Shah. Reason of the murder was stated to be old enmity.