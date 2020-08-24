Share:

ISLAMABAD - From the looks of the official teaser that dropped hours later, director Matt Reeves promises to deliver a new take on the high-flying adventures of Bruce Wayne/Batman, played by Robert Pattinson. From the opening few scenes it quickly becomes crystal clear the film has a dark and gritty look to it, along with an ominous, tension-filled tone that will keep fans on the edge of the seats in suspenseful anticipation. The teaser begins in a dimly lit room and the shadow of a man wrapping the head of a dead man with duct tape as eerie music plays subtly in the background. That’s quickly followed by a close-up of the man’s head with: ‘No more lies’ written in red across his tape-covered face. Gotham City Police Department commissioner James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) arrives at the crime scene just as Nirvana’s ultra-dark and somber song Something In The Way begins to play.