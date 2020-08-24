Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Queen is set to make Windsor Castle her main home and won’t resume residence at Buckingham Palace this year, according to a royal source. Her Majesty, 94, would like to ‘commute’ to London for engagements if it is safe to do so. It is believed the Queen’s absence from Buckingham Palace will be her longest during her 68-year reign. The Queen would usually go back to the premises in October following her summer break in Balmoral, but instead, she will reportedly return to Windsor Castle where she self-isolated with the Duke of Edinburgh from March 19 prior to their Scottish holiday. A royal source said: ‘There is a desire to get Buckingham Palace up and running again as a working palace, but only if all the relevant advice suggests that it is appropriate to do so.’