



SADIQABAD - The Punjab chief minister would distribute allotment letters of the new grain market established near the Bypass Road in Rahim Yar Khan, among shopkeepers, and fertilisers and input dealers in second week of January.

This was disclosed by Chenab Group of Industries chairman and Market Committee administrator Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq while talking to the media. He said, “During CM Shahbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Rahim Yar Khan, i met with him (CM) and told him that development work at the new market was almost complete. I also informed him that it is expected that after the allotment letters’ distribution, business activities would start by the wheat crops cultivation.”Mr Shafiq maintained that at the grain market, the dealers and the farmers would be provided all the facilities concerned.