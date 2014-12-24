ISLAMABAD- Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan has said, the government will not allow terrorists to operate under any name.



Briefing the meeting of Parliamentary Leaders in Islamabad presided over by the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he announced to establish a strong counter-terrorism force with strength of 5,000 personnel.



He said media must declare all terrorists blacklist. Threats by terrorists should not be aired as breaking news on any TV channel, urged the minister.



If any terror outfit is banned, they start to operate under different names which should now be stopped.



He informed that 10,000 Pakistan Army troops currently deployed across the country for counter terrorism purpose.



He was of the view that Army was the only force working as Rapid Response Force to tackle terrorism.



The interior minister said, “We need full consensus between civil and military leaderships, and political forces to take action against terrorists.”

