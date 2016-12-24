Islamabad-The Islamabad High Court yesterday disposed of a petition with directions to the authorities to arrange the meeting of all three accused of Dr Imran Farooq murder case with their family members as per jail manual.

A single bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui conducted hearing of the petition moved by the family members of three accused arrested for their alleged role in Muthida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Imran Farooq’s murder.

The lawyers of the petitioners adopted in their petitions that the family members and accused persons talked via phone during the meeting due to mirror wall between them.

They requested the Islamabad High Court to issue directions for face-to-face meeting with the accused persons.

During the hearing, Islamabad High Court Judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui remarked that it is a high profile case and jail authorities would have taken precautionary measures due to security threats.

Later, he directed the authorities to hold their meeting as per jail manual and disposed of the matter.