LAHORE - PIA, Wapda and SSGC started their 63rd National Hockey Championship camping on a winning note after winning their respective matches here at the National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Punjab Sports Minister Jahangir Khanzada inaugurated the championship. Also present on the occasion were Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Shahbaz Ahmad Senior and a great number of former hockey Olympians and game lovers.

Star-studded PIA team was hot favourite against Navy and routed them by 3-1. They were off to a flying start, going ahead in the very first minute. A move starting from their own half found Haseem Khan in the circle, whose cross went in via a defender's stick. The airline's sorties persisted for initial seven minutes.

Thereafter, the sailors recovered and it was an entertaining pole to pole stuff for the next 15 minutes. In the 21st minute, a long strong pass from PIA's captain M Irfan reached unmarked Waseem Akram standing close to the goal, who flicked in the flash of an eye. The first half ended with PIA two goals ahead.

It was a same pattern in the second half with PIA on top for large periods of time. It was 3-0 in the 36th minute. Imran Khan had a good though unchallenged run into the circle and his cut back from the goal line was flicked in by veteran Zubair. Navy's spirits never got dampened and they finally managed to reduce the margin in the 54th minute through Waqarul Haq, who scored via the only penalty stroke.

Wapda had to work hard to defeat spirited SSGC by 2-1. Both the teams played well and didn’t allow each to score a single goal in the first half to finish it goalless. Wapda continued to have the better of exchanges in the early part of the second half and they finally went ahead in the 38th minute. A defence splitting move with a number of deft touches culminated in the goal with the diminutive Asad Shabbir tapping the ball over the line with the goal at his mercy.

The youthful SSGC quickly regrouped and made repeated inroads in the opposing defence, earning penalty corners and also creating open play chances. Off the third penalty corner, Kashif Shah made it all square, scoring off an indirect drill. With 11 minutes to go, both the sides looked for the winner.

Finally, 40-year-old Sohail Abbas scored the winning goal in the last five minutes with a trade mark flick off his team's first penalty corner to earn his team full three points.

In the third match of the day, Army beat SNGPL 2-1. It was very heartening to see a new departmental team SNGPL entering the national hockey scene, facing Army in its first match. Their young side includes a few current junior internationals and is coached by Pakistan's former captain Usman Sheikh.

After a goalless first half, Army's experience came to the fore and they held the upper hand just three minutes into second half, Pakistan's former captain M Imran broke the ice off a penalty corner. Having been outplayed in the second and third quarters, the SNGPL youngsters fought back in the last 15 minutes and a well-contested battle ensued and they got the reward in the 54th minute. A fine cross from the right side was well availed by Sheharyar on the far post to score his side's first ever national championships' goal.

Army had a couple of good opportunities, including their seventh penalty corner of the day, in the dying minutes but it stood 2-1 at the end of the 60 minutes. SNGPL boys displayed good individual skills but the recently raised outfit lacked coordination. Today (Saturday), Police will take on PTV at 10am, Wapda will face PAF at 12pm while NBP will vie against Port Qasim Authority at 2pm.