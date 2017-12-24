ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Saturday said that Pakistan wanted to strengthen relations with Afghanistan and work together for peace and prosperity in the region.

He expressed these views while talking to the President of the Wolesi Jirga (House of People) National Assembly of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdul Raouf Ibrahimi and Afghan parliamentary delegation in the sideline meeting during Speakers’ Conference.

Convener Pak-Afghan Friendship Group Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpeo and Chairman Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar were also present.

While talking to his Afghani counterpart, the Speaker said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the vital interest of Pakistan and the region.

Pakistan believes in mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbours, he added. Referring to Pak-Afghan ties, he highlighted that Pak-Afghan relations are deep rooted in stronger people-to-people contact, cultural affinities and shared interests.

He said that by active engagement of parliamentarians of the two countries, bilateral relations would further improve and strengthened.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan is the largest stakeholder in a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan and added that the future of both countries is linked. The Speaker said that both Pakistan and Afghanistan are victims of terrorism and both suffered a lot from the menace of extremism.

He said that both the countries needed joint strategy and closer cooperation to address the root causes of terrorism. He expressed the optimism that the visit of Afghan Speaker with his Parliamentary Delegation will prove a milestone in consolidating relations between the two countries.

He urged the need for dialogue and regular interaction between the Parliamentarians of both the countries to promote harmony and better understandings.

Abdul Raouf Ibrahimi said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are having tremendous commonalities and underlined the need to enhance cooperation to strengthen their relations.

While appreciating Speaker National Assembly initiative of organising the conference of six neighbouring countries, he expressed the confidence that the Conference will prove hallmark in identifying vistas towards common prosperity through increase regional connectivity.

He added that relations with Pakistan are of paramount importance in Afghan foreign policy and expressed his hope that people on both sides of Pak-Afghan border share their future in a peaceful and prosperous region. In quest of achieving shared prosperity, he underlined the need for further expansion of Pak-Afghan relations.