FAISALABAD: Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed a fine of Rs31,000 on twelve shopkeepers on the charge of overcharging the consumers. According to an official source, the team checked prices of essential items in various markets ---Taj colony, Millat road, Fareed chowk, Ideal chowk and found 12 shopkeepers overcharging and imposed on the spot fine.